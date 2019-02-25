Greetings from the Norfolk Scope Arena! We're back for Day 3 of 4 at the Scope as teams have already punched their ticket to the State Tournament, but tonight and Tuesday they look for a regional crown. Earlier this evening, it was the Ocean Lakes Girls defeating Western Branch for the Region 6A crown under first-year Head Coach Lisa Merriweather who moved to the state from New Jersey. Updates tonight here on the Blog and on Twitter @ hatfieldsports ...



BOYS 6A CHAMPIONSHIP - #1 OSCAR SMITH (23-1) VS. #3 LANDSTOWN (21-3):

55 seconds left 3rdQ - Oscar Smith 27, Landstown 24. First field goal of the 3rd period for Landstown comes on a pretty floater from Chase Turner along the baseline. https://t.co/LmwNwHK6Xx — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 26, 2019

Even with the dry spell, Landstown is only down three. Coach Dwight Robinson is giving the officials an earful and can't blame him. A couple of calls didn't go his way in this 3rd period. Let's see if Oscar Smith can maintain their poise and composure to push the win streak to 19.



4:24 to go 3rdQ - Oscar Smith 25, Landstown 22. Back-to-back 3's from Kai Lockhart and Torrey Jordan after the Tigers were 0-for-3 from deep in the opening half. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 26, 2019

Then to push their lead up to five points, it's that emerging junior Karl Chavis again with the alley-oop finish. That baseline lob has been there all night long. It was his third dunk. Landstown may have to look at using a time-out here because they are 0-for-6 from the field with four turnovers. Instead, LaVar Griffin, with a five-point lead with 2:23 left in the 3rd period, burns his third time-out of the night. The Tigers have really brought it defensively. They are denying the paint touches and points inside for Landstown extremely well, making Michael Christmas just a jump-shooter. Christmas is 1-for-7 from the field.



For Landstown at the break - Donald Hand Jr. 7Pts. 3-7FG. Christian Jones 5Pts. Michael Christmas & Deante Mobley 4Pts. apiece.



Eagles - 8-25FG, 3-10 3's, 3-6FT, 13Reb. (3Off.), 4Ast. 8TO's, 4Blk. 6Stl. https://t.co/nGtUjclAS0 — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 26, 2019

For Oscar Smith at the break - Karl Chavis 6Pts. 7Reb. Andre Bottoms 5Pts.



Tigers - 8-23FG, 0-3 3's, 3-4FT, 18Reb. (5Off.), 4Ast. 8TO's, 1Blk, 3Stl. https://t.co/nGtUjclAS0 — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 26, 2019

Oscar Smith is still looking for their first make from long distance. On the flip side, Landstown is minus five on the glass. They have to rebound better to take home a regional title.



Region 6A Championship at the HALF - Landstown 22, Oscar Smith 19. Freshman Donald Hand Jr. with a tough 3 at the buzzer to break the tie. Eagles are +9 from long distance. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 26, 2019

Landstown's defense has caused Oscar Smith to turn it over eight times, five in the second period. They have sped Oscar Smith up at times more than the Tigers are used to, which is weird in a way to say or think. Balanced attacks from both and this one has the look of a game that goes down to the wire.



1:25 to go 2ndQ - Landstown 19, Oscar Smith 17. An NBA range 3 from Eagles PG Deante Mobley.



Couple of freshmen - Donald Hand Jr. for Landstown and Kenyon Giles of Oscar Smith - each providing their teams quality minutes in this matchup so far. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 26, 2019

Oscar Smith has shown its first zone defensive look of the night - a 3-2 - and it comes with under a minute to go in the opening half following the second time-out used by Tigers Head Coach LaVar Griffin, an accomplished player in his own right at the Chesapeake school and then in college at Virginia State University. You get five time-outs per game - three full time-outs and two of the 30-second variety. In overtime, coaches receive one additional time-out per extra session.



5:28 to go 2ndQ - Oscar Smith 11, Landstown 11. Karl Chavis just completed his 2nd dunk of the night. The first came on an alley-oop pass from Kai Lockhart and this one came courtesy of a lob from PG Andre Bottoms. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 26, 2019

Fingerprints of Karl Chavis are starting to show in this game. Oscar Smith opened 0-for-9 from the field before Lockhart found him on the alley-oop with 4:12 to go in the opening period. Landstown has to be careful not to try to go one-on-one on the other end when the Tigers do get a crowd-pleasing jam or three-pointer and play to the emotion of the fans. Oscar Smith came out in man-to-man defense. They occasionally will throw some 3-2 zone at teams and wouldn't be surprised if they do so tonight. Landstown switched its defense to a 1-2-2 half-court trap in this second quarter.



End 1stQ in Region 6A Championship - Landstown 9, Oscar Smith 9. Four different players have scored for each team.



Eagles - 3-11FG, 1-3 3's, 2-4FT, 3 turnovers.



Tigers - 4-15FG, 0-4 3's, 1-2FT, 3 turnovers. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 26, 2019

Every game it seems, Landstown guard Christian Jones draws at least one charge. Coach Dwight Robinson told us before the game he drew four in one contest earlier this season. HE has a steal and drawn charge in the early going, still tied after one period of play. Oscar Smith has been unable to explode with its transition game as the Eagles are getting back at the other end. Additionally, the Tigers have yet to connect from long distance.



2:43 to go 1stQ - Oscar Smith 6, Landstown 5. Tigers go on a 6-0 run after Landstown opened with a 5-0 lead. Josh Petitma a factor in the early going for Landstown inside with 4 rebounds and a pair of blocks. https://t.co/LmwNwHK6Xx — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 26, 2019

Landstown came out with 2-2-1 pressure from three-quarter court to full-court tonight that took a few minutes for Oscar Smith to adjust to in this one. The other night against Western Branch, the Eagles caused 21 turnovers, utilizing a 2-1-2 type press and the various defensive presses and traps are a staple of the Virginia Beach program under Head Coach Dwight Robinson. Both teams changed their starting lineups from the other night; Oscar Smith inserted Karl Chavis, a junior inside force who earned MVP honors in both of their VaPreps Classic wins over Wakefield and Menchville. Landstown went to a bigger lineup themselves with Josh Petitma inside instead of wing Lamont Oliphant.



James Madison University (#JMU) Head Coach Louis Rowe is here in attendance at the Norfolk Scope to check out signee Michael Christmas and Landstown (21-3) take on Oscar Smith (23-1) in the Region 6A Championship. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 26, 2019