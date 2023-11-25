During the course of four quarters in the Region 6A Final at Highland Springs, the day had chilled and the weather changed constantly from sunny to cloudy. It was a bit ironic that in the fourth quarter as the Springers seem to put away the Lancers the sun shined down on Airport Drive. The Springers were once against region champions... new region, same results. The Springers won much in the manner they have all season with a dominant run game that saw Eric Byrd and Jakyre Henley combine for 276 of the 353 total yards on the ground. Jakyre Henley scored the only 2 TD's of the game to overcome an early 6-3 deficit to the Lancers but as dominant as this run game was, the defense was just as vital. Even the most average of football fans will tell you that you are hard pressed to win a game when you turn the ball over five times and that is what the Lancers did. Tomondrey Braxton was a hungry man today with a strip and an interception. The entire defensive unit was opportunistic and quick to the ball when it was on the ground, quick to wrap up Corey Holland & Devin Bryant who were held to under 100 yards rushing... just 92 between the two of them. It was not a dominating effort by the looks of the scoreboard but with the defensive unit, with Jakyre Henley electric and the Lancers ineffective in the redzone; it was the Springers day.

Capitains (left to right) Khristian Martin, Tomondrey Braxton, Brennan Johnson, Rae'Qwon Taylor

1st Quarter

The first quarter was not saw the Springers touch the ball first but the Lancers put more points on the board. The first quarter also saw the first turnover of the game. On 3 of the Springers 4 possessions, the Springers were held to a 3 & out. On their first possession of the game, they were unable to gain a yard. The Springers were able to match an early Lancer field goal after the Eric Byrd trucked ahead for two first down runs. The Lancer defense stood tall to keep the Springers from converting on 3rd & 3 and thus the Springers tied the game with a field goal. The Springers averted disaster on a drive that saw Azreal Lewis breakup a Khristian Martin pass and saw Martin git hit, fumble the ball and luckily for the Springers, Tomondrey Braxton recovered the loose ball although it set them back to a 4th & 27. The Lancers had the ball 3 times in the first quarter and came away with two field goals. Early on the Lancers had success running the ball behind Corey Holland and even Landen Abernathy with some carries but in the red zone, they could not sustain that offensive rhythm. While the Springers avoid disaster recovering their fumble, the Lancers could not do the same. Following a Landen Abernathy to Hugh Spencer connection, the Springers Tomondrey Braxton stripped the ball from the Lancers and Vosean Street was there to pounce on it.

2nd Quarter

The second quarter without a shred of doubt belonged to the Springers. It all started with a takeaway. The Lancers had something going on offense with Abernathy getting the ball off Kyree Richardson and Jayden Ballard plus Bryant taking to the ground. On a second down pass Landen Abernathy was intercepted by Tomondrey Braxton dooming a promising drive. Off that turnover, the Springers marched 76 yards with a 12-yard run from Jakyre Henley, a big time QB keeper that Khristian Martin took down the home sideline to the 16. Henley finished what he started from 4 yards out and the Springers not only took their first lead of the game but it was the first touchdown of the day for either team.

To add insult to injury, the Springers took the ball from Manchester again. The Lancers were facing a 3rd & 6 when Abernathy hit Brandon Phillips with a big time pass with Phillips seeing his destination in front of him but Tomondrey Braxton would not have it as he stripped the ball from the Lancer for the takeaway. The Springers last drive of the quarter, of the half was besieged by penalties... the Springers overcome a 3rd & 13 with a big time pass to Noah Jenkins but they would not overcome the next and would go into the half up 10-6 on the Lancers.

3rd Quarter

Lancers didn't have a lot to takeaway from the third quarter until the end of the third quarter. The Springer defense held the Lancers to a 3 & out on their first possession of the second half. On the ensuing punt return Tomondrey Braxton flew down the field taking it to the house but as Lee Corso likes to say, "not so fast my friend". The touchdown was called back for a blindside block and the Lancer defense shut them down from there. Speaking of defense... Vosean Street got to Landen Abernathy on third down with a sack. The Lancers would end the third quarter on a high note, however. The Springers were backed up at their own 3 yard line and Eric Byrd continued his torrid pace on the ground with a 20 yard run, a 4th down conversion but the Springers would turn the ball over and the Lancers Alhaza Lewis would come up with the ball.

4th Quarter

The 4th quarter brought drama as if any was needed in this matchup of Region 6A heavyweights. Manchester had the ball 1st & 10 25 and saw Devin Bryant getting chunk after chunk of the field but on a third down play, the Lancers turned it over yet again. The Springers D'Kai Logan came up with the loose ball and the drive was over. The Springers backed up at their own 9 handed off to Eric Byrd for 9 yards and then boom! The swiss army knife that is Jakyre Henley did it again with an 82- yard run as he turned on the jets as we have often seen time and time again. The senior Springer had his 2nd touchdown of the game.

The Lancers found themselves down by 11, they needed a touchdown, a field goal just wouldn't do... not in the fourth. The Lancers would continue to lean on Devin Bryant with the run and it would pay off with a 28-yard burst along the visitor sideline. With the ball at the Springer 33 Bryant carried the ball just once more and 3 Landen Abernathy passes would fall incomplete. Just as the Lancers had turned the ball over on downs, so too did the Springers. Henley did get a first down with a 16-yard run but on the next series Makai Byerson would be in on two tackles and Elijah Candia would bring down Khristian Martin to return the favor. Time not on the Lancers side, the Lancers needed a score... needed a touchdown. The Lancers overcame a 1st & 15 pass with Kyree Richardson pulling in a Landen Abernathy pass. On second down Rikeh Hopkins came in and got to Abernathy with a sack. Now the Lancers were in a tough spot, 3rd & 21 at the 50. Abernathy put it in the air but Darryl Harris of Highland Springs was the one to catch it... the game, the title belonged to the Springers.

Highland Springs 17, Manchester 6 - Scoring Summary Time Play Score (1Q) 6:26 27-yard field goal from Marvin Nolasco. 3-0 Manchester (1Q) 3:51 28-yard field goal from Harvey Anderson. 3-3 Highland Springs (1Q) 3:21 44-yard field goal from Marvin Nolasco. 6-3 Manchester (2Q) 7:27 4-yard run from Jakyre Henley. Jerel Dent PAT. 10-6 Highland Springs (4Q) 9:19 82-yard run from Jakyre Henley. Harvey Anderson PAT. 17-6 Highland Springs

Players of the Game

Eric Byrd had 25 carries for 152 yards, he was a workhorse despite behind held out of the end zone. Jakyre Henley made a big splash with 5 carries for 124 yards and 2 TD's. The only TD's of the game. Tomondrey Braxton with an interception, two strips and 3 tackles unofficially. Jaymon Lewis was a force on defense with 4 tackles unofficially. Darryl Harris with an interception to ice the game plus 3 tackles on the day, unofficially.

Post-Game Nuggets