Region 4B Final Preview - #5 Patrick Henry (10-2) at #3 Varina (10-1)
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
It's a rematch in more ways than one when Patrick Henry goes to Varina Saturday afternoon. A month ago the Patriots went to Varina and handed the Blue Devils their first and only loss of the season...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news