Recruiting Rumor Mill: Chatter from Charlotte Rivals Camp Series

The Rivals Camp Series stopped in the Charlotte area this past weekend and a lot of top regional prospects were in attendance. Here are the latest news and notes in this week’s camp Recruiting Rumor Mill:

The four-star offensive guard from Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman does not have a top list yet but South Carolina, Clemson and North Carolina stand out most. Anderson’s relationship and attention from the coaching staff at South Carolina stands out a lot, he has great chemistry with the Clemson coaches and Mack Brown stands out most for North Carolina.

Virginia Tech could be the team to beat here as the three-star safety from Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day has already visited with the Hokies three times and another trip is coming up soon. Barnhardt is also planning to visit East Carolina and a trip to West Virginia is possible at some point as well.

Florida State, North Carolina, Penn State and South Carolina are the four teams highest on the list for Billups and the Chesapeake (Va.) Western Branch three-star receiver will head to the spring game in Chapel Hill. Billups visited South Carolina this past Saturday only reinforcing that both programs are seriously involved and then he will be at Penn State in late April.

Pitt, North Carolina and Duke are the three front-runners for the three-star tight end from Greensboro (N.C.) Northern Guilford but recent visits to Michigan and Ohio State should be watched as well especially if the Buckeyes decide to offer. Maryland is also in the running. Bolyard is planning trips to Duke, North Carolina, Alabama and Virginia soon as well.

South Carolina and Penn State are the two main programs coming after the 2024 four-star quarterback who’s now at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. The Gamecocks and the Nittany Lions have been involved for a long time and continue to battle it out. Bradford also recently visited Georgia but the Bulldogs have not offered yet.

Cotman visited North Carolina in March and definitely liked it but the four-star cornerback is not ready to name a clear front-runner yet. A trip to Boston College is coming up and Cotman would like to see Penn State, Florida State, Maryland and Arkansas soon. West Virginia is also a school to watch because the Mountaineers have shown a ton of interest in recent months.

Florida State is definitely a team to watch in his recruitment but Culliver also likes North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Ohio State and NC State so the list is still quite long for the high three-star receiver from Maiden, N.C. Culliver was at Virginia Tech this past weekend and then he’s working on trips to Clemson and Michigan State as well.

Louisville could be a team to watch as the Cardinals have already offered and his father attended that school. The three-star offensive lineman from Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman just visited LSU and North Carolina and trips to Coastal Carolina and Clemson are coming up.

Originally from Harrisburg, Pa. with family still in the area, Penn State is one of the front-runners for the Durham (N.C.) Southern Durham outside linebacker along with South Carolina, North Carolina and Duke. Harvey also really liked the atmosphere at the Kentucky spring game and he’s looking at trips to Wake Forest, Penn State, Louisville and possibly Clemson soon.

West Virginia and Virginia Tech are the two main teams to watch for the Concord (N.C.) Robinson defensive end and he could visit both of those schools this spring especially now that his basketball season is over which finished in a state championship. There is also a possibility that Hobbs could head to Duke for a visit soon.

The highly-talented defensive tackle from Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley has a top three of North Carolina, Georgia and Auburn. Jarrett will visit Georgia this weekend and then get to Clemson sometime in April. For sure, North Carolina and Georgia will get official visits before a decision is made and Tennessee cannot be counted out yet, either.

The three-star receiver from Columbia (S.C.) Ridge View already has nine offers but more could be coming especially since Clemson, North Carolina, Kentucky and Vanderbilt have been showing significant interest. Trips to Clemson and North Carolina are coming up which means more offers could be added.

The high three-star defensive tackle from Camden, S.C., just visited South Carolina again for a spring practice and the Gamecocks are definitely one of the main front-runners in his recruitment especially because coach Shane Beamer and his staff have shown him so much attention. But a bunch of big visits are coming up with Florida, Florida State, Auburn and Alabama all getting McLeod on campus soon.

One of the top 2025 offensive tackles in the country, Sanders visited Duke and Clemson and the trip to see the Tigers especially stood out. Clemson is a school to watch but big visits and/or camp stops are coming up with Alabama, Georgia and Florida State as his recruitment really starts to pick up.

Michigan and North Carolina are the two front-runners for the defensive end/outside linebacker from Cary (N.C.) Panther Creek. Sending lots of players to the NFL Draft, the facilities and the staff all stand out for the Wolverines. With the Tar Heels, Thompson’s relationship with coach Mack Brown stands out most and there’s a lot more to like about Chapel Hill as well.

NC State, Maryland, Florida, Alabama and Louisville have been pushing hardest for the four-star tight end from Havelock, N.C. The Gators could hold an edge after a recent visit to Gainesville but other trips are expected so no leader has emerged at this point. Watch out for the Wolfpack, too, since they’ve made a huge impression on Vereen as well.

Georgia is definitely a program to watch for the 2025 defensive end from Virginia Beach (Va.) Salem as the Bulldogs offered recently and he’s highly interested. Others that are high on the list are Penn State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Virginia, South Carolina and Texas A&M. The list remains long since his recruitment is just heating up.