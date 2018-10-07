Benedictine was little to hospitable in their Homecoming game against Georgetown Prep turning the ball over five time in a 24-14 loss. The Cadets turned the ball over in their 1st possession and Georgetown Prep capitalized with an 8-play 35 yard scoring drive with Peter Davin connecting with Jack Plank for a touchdown with 6:30 to go in the 1st half. Georgetown Prep returned the favor at the end of the 1st quarter when senior Charlie Gabett pounced on a fumble at the Hoyas 39-yard line. Andrew Puccinelli completed 32-yard pass to freshman Loen Haughton for a 1st-and-goal at the 1-yard line. Quarterback Jay Woolfolk finished the drive with a quarterback keeper and the game was tied at 7-7.



Benedictine held Rivals 3-star running back Jalen Hampton to only 29 rushing yards in the 1st half but the Georgetown Prep star returned the ensuing kickoff 65-yards down the sideline to put the Hoyas back up 14-7. A big 32=yard run by Army commit D'Andre Tobias setup an eight-yard scoring strike from Woolkfolk to Haughton that knotted the score at 14. Haughton tip the ball in the endzone but caught the ball before it hit the ground for the touchdown.



In addition to the turnovers, the Cadets also committed nine penalties including a roughing the kicker penalty that gave Georgetown Prep a 2nd attempt at a field goal. The Hoyas converted the shorter, 2nd attempt and they led 17-14 at halftime. Neither team scored in the 3rd quarter that saw four punts and a Benedictine fumble.



Georgetown Prep missed a field goal in the fourth quarter and blew another opportunity with a fumble at their own 28-yard line. Benedictine had a chance to take the lead after driving 66 yards for a 1st-and-goal at the five-yard line with around six minutes to go in the game. However, linebacker Jamal Jawara made a great interception near the goal line to end the threat.