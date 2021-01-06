VirginiaPreps - Rashaud Pernell names Hokies to top seven

Rashaud Pernell names Hokies to top seven
Virginia Tech is working hard to become a more-regular factor for prospects at Highland Springs (Va.) High, and Rashaud Pernell could help in that effort.
The three-star defensive end in the Class of 2022 named his top seven schools yesterday, with the Hokies prominently listed.
Thank You To Every School And Coach That Took The Time To Get To Know Me & Recruit Me .... I Will Now Be Focusing On Learning More About These 7 Schools ❤️! pic.twitter.com/xcbE1YYohS— Rashaud Pernell (@Rashaudd__) January 5, 2021
