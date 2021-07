Rashaud Pernell is a Hokie!

It may be after midnight, but the Hokies can still call it a two-fer Saturday: Highland Springs (Va.) defensive end Rashaud Pernell has committed!

The 6-3, 250-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 26 player in the state of Virginia. He attends one of the most talent-rich programs in the state at Highland Springs (where the coach is former Hokie Loren Johnson), which is coincidentally a program from which the Hokies have hard a hard time drawing talent in recent years.

Pernell becomes the 16th commitment in VT's 2022 class, and brings the group up to No. 19 nationally.

