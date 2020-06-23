VirginiaPreps - Ranking the Contenders: Malcolm Johnson

Speedy wide receiver Malcolm Johnson hasn’t rushed his recruitment. The Alexandria (Va.) St. Stephen’s St. Agnes School star is a coveted prospect on the football field and on the track. Johnson wants to compete in both sports at the college level and that could be a complicating factor in his recruitment.

Johnson released a top eight a few weeks back that included the teams below along with Florida and USC. A decision date is still pretty far off in the distance so there is time for movement, but take a look at where Johnson’s top contenders rank right now.

1. MARYLAND

Johnson is extremely close with the Maryland coaching staff and its proximity to home is only helping the Terps. Johnson is gaining confidence in the Maryland program because they brought in Taulia Tagovailoa at quarterback and he sees more clearly how he could have success on the field. Expect Mike Locksley and his staff to continue to push hard for Johnson as the process moves forward.

2. ALABAMA

Alabama has been all over Johnson for a very long time and the Crimson Tide have shown how they can make really fast receivers stars in their offense. Johnson hasn't visited, but he's looking to take a visit once the recruiting dead period is over. The coaches have been working hard to keep their relationships with Johnson and his family strong, hoping that they'll end up with his commitment down the road.

3. GEORGIA

Georgia has built up some great relationships with Johnson and their track program, like the other schools on this list, is a main focus for him. The Bulldogs have been trying to figure out ways to get better at the receiver position and Johnson could help in a big way. Johnson also has family in Georgia which could end up helping the Bulldogs in the long run.

4. AUBURN

Auburn has done a good job showing that they can use a player like Johnson in effective ways. The track program has been of interest to Johnson, but there's still more research to be done. Anthony Schwartz's success while at Auburn is something that the Tigers hope will help them with Johnson.

5. TEXAS

The only Big 12 school in Johnson's top group, Texas is very intriguing to Johnson. The Longhorns have a good track program and their wide open offensive something that Johnson is very excited about. Look for the Longhorns to continue to be involved in his recruitment throughout the summer.

6. LSU