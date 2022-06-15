Raiders Win Class 1 State Championship

The Rappahannock Raiders got a walk-off single from Slade Keyser in the bottom of the ninth to defeat the Rappahannock County Panthers 1-0 in a pitching duel to win the Class 1 title.

Keyser was tremendous on the mound as he started the game and went 7.1 innings. He struck out 12 batters, walked two, and scattered five hits. Besides his pitching prowess, Keyser came through at the plate in the bottom of the ninth with a single between short and third, scoring Remington Barrack with two outs.

The victory made the Raiders' record 20-4 overall to finish the season.



The Panthers had chances in the game. They left the bases loaded in the first inning. Also in the eighth inning, they got two runners on with nobody out. Luke Martz hit a fly ball to right, that fell in front of the right fielder, but the runner at first was called out at second for a force play.



The Panthers' starting pitcher matched Keyser on the mound. In fact, Mason Ramey went a strong 8.1 innings. Ramey struck 12 and issued two walks, scattering six hits. Taking the loss for the Panthers was reliever Caden Smith, who hit the first batter he faced, which ended up being the eventual game-winning run.



The Raiders' winning pitcher in relief was Caleb Turner, who went 1.2 innings, struck out three and walked two.



Rappahannock County Panther Caden Smith had three hits of their five total hits. Grant Lillard and Sam Vandrey had the other hits.



Rappahannock got hits from Keyser, who finished with two. Zach Smith, Jack Dooley, Landon Schefflein, Zay Rich, and Blake Kleinschmidt had one hit apiece.







Line Score

Rappahannock - 1 run, 7 hits, 2 errors, 8 LOB

Rappahannock County - 0 runs , 5 hits, 1 error , 8 LOB

Raiders - WP - Turner

Panthers - LP - Smith



