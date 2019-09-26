Radford won a homecoming thriller 21-20 in overtime over the visiting Hawks of Gretna. That keeps the Bobcats unbeaten and in prime position for gaining the top seed out of Region 2C for the playoffs.

The game was tied 14-all, something that's nothing new between these two teams. After all, the Bobcats won a 7-6 regular season meeting in 2018 and then again beat Gretna during the playoffs, 20-7 on their way to the State Semifinals.

Radford won the toss to start overtime and decided to play on defense. Gretna then on their second play of the opening offensive series for OT got a 10-yard run from quarterback Tabron Mabins as he rolled around left the end to paydirt, but their point after was wide left. That kept the score at 20-14.

On their first play of overtime, Radford got a 10- yard run from Darrius Wesley-Brubeck to tie the game, at 20. Conner Lytton then split the uprights for a thrilling 21-20 victory and the students stormed the field. In many ways, Radford was fortunate to have the contest go into overtime.



Gretna had the ball at the Radford one-yard line with eight seconds left in regulation. They would try a winning field goal, but Gretna kicker Reystudio Canares missed an 18-yard straight-on field goal wide right.

"I'm so proud of the kids. They battled and executed," Radford Head Coach Matthew Saunders remarked. "Gretna is a really good ball club and this was a great game."

Saunders lauded his play in the trenches, headed by Vanderbilt commit Ben Cox, for giving his squad a great chance for the close victory.

"Our offensive and defensive line did a great job. We got to hang our hat on them with all the injuries we've had," Saunders noted. "It's going to be a grind just like tonight."

Gretna was led by Jordan Berger, carrying the ball 23 times for 185 yards and a touchdown. Cameron Mabins had 101 yards rushing on 10 carries.



Radford got two touchdowns from Brubeck as he replaced the injured P.J. Prioleau. He finished the game with 86 yards rushing on 13 carries. QB Zane Rupe had 91 yards, scoring a touchdown on nine rushes.



Gretna had 19 first downs to Radford's 11. They also had 440 yards of offense to the Bobcats 222 total yards. The most important figure though was the 21-20 on the scoreboard.

Gretna went up 7-0 after a scoreless first quarter. Radford would tie the contest on a Wesley-Brubeck six-yard off-tackle run. Both teams would score in the third quarter, to set up the exciting finish.



Radford improves to 3-0, while Gretna saw their record fall to 2-1.



