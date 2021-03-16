Radford returned a fumble for six and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown as they walloped the visiting Giles Spartans 48-6 in the home opener for the Bobcats.

Right after the start of the game, it began raining on the second play. Giles fumbled the ball, and the Bobcats' Darius Wesley-Brubeck scooped the ball up and went 36 yards untouched down the Radford sideline for a touchdown. Mason Sproule's kick put the Bobcats up 7-0 with just one minute gone off the clock in the Three Rivers District contest.

After a short drive and punt from Giles, Radford would drive and score this time on a five-yard run by quarterback Zane Rupe, followed by a PAT to make it 14-0 with 3:30 left in the opening quarter. Radford would hold Giles on three plays and out, again scoring on the first play of the period when Xavier Cobbs caught a 26-yard pass from Rupe for a 21-0 advantage.

Radford's defense would stop the Spartans once again and add another score with 3:55 before intermission, increasing their lead when Tyrel Dobson ran into the end zone on a 24- yard carry. That gave the Bobcats a 28-0 half-time lead.