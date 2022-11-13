The Radford Bobcats got 278 yards passing from quarterback Landen Clark as he threw four touchdowns and ran for another. Radford rolled to a 48-26 playoff win over the visiting Gretna Hawks on a rainy Thursday night.

Radford wide receiver and Va. Tech commit Marcell Baylor caught seven passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Parker Prioleau hauled in five receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown. Running back David Woodward scored two touchdowns rushing and one on a pass. Woodward rushed the ball 17 times for 70 yards and caught two passes for 28 yards.

Gretna's K'Mari Chatten returned two kickoffs for scores. He had a 91-yard in the second quarter and an 86-yard return in the third. Matt Thompson scored on a 22-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Melvin Wooden. Wooden scored on a five-yard run.

Radford got on the scoreboard first when Clark ran in from the one-yard line and Vance Steele's kick made it 7-0 Bobcats in the middle of the first quarter. On their next possession, Parker Prioleau scored on a 28-yard pass completion from Clark to put the Bobcats up 14-0.

Gretna then got a five-yard scoring run, but their point-after kick was blocked to leave the score at 14-6 with 7:49 before intermission.



A Woodward 22-yard catch and run put Radford up 21-6 with 4:24 still left in the half. Yet, Gretna wasn't detoured.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Hawks (5-6) saw Chatten fumble the kick at his own nine, but would pick the ball up, race up the center of the field, cut to his right and go untouched on a 91-yard touchdown. However, their two-point conversion pass was unsuccessful.

Radford mounted another drive, where Woodward bull his way into the end zone from two yards out and Steele's kick pushed their lead to 28-12 with just 42 secs on the clock before intermission.

After a short kickoff, Gretna would score as the clock hit 0:00 as Matt Thompson hauled in a 21-yard pass from Wooten but the two-point conversion came up short to go in halftime down 28-18.

Receiving the second half kick, Radford was able to strike on third down from their own 12 for an 88-yard touchdown from Clark to Baylor, pushing their lead to 35-18.

The Bobcats hit paydirt again with 3:09 left in the third quarter with Baylor catching a five-yard pass over the middle of the end zone, but the kick failed for a 41-18 advantage.



The kickoff was kicked deep and this time Chatten would field the kick at his 14, started around left, and then turned up the middle of the field, scampering 86 yards for a touchdown. Wooden connected with Ryder Brooks on a two-point pass and it was Radford on top of Gretna 41-26.



The final score of the game saw Woodward carry the ball in from the eight-yard line and Vance Steele's kick upped the score to 48-26.



"I thought we played fairly well tonight," said Radford Head Coach Michael Crist." Gretna made a couple of big plays to keep them close. The two kickoff returns we just didn't squeeze down and they busted up the middle both times." Coach Crist then added, " Clark Baylor and Woodward did some really good things for us and our defense did a really good job, especially the second half."



Radford's defense actually held the Hawks to just 28 yards and one first down for the second half. Radford will now face the Appomattox Raiders next Friday in Radford. The two teams met last year in the Class 2 Region C semi-final game in Appomattox as the Raiders ended the Bobcat season 56-28.



Radford 14 - 14 - 13- 7 = 48

Gretna 0 - 18 - 8 - 0 = 26



