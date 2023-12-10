Salem, VA - Sometimes things don’t start well, but finish really well. Such was the story of the Radford Bobcats vs. the Riverheads Gladiators, winners of the past seven state titles at the Class 1 level.

Playing in a light rain, Radford received the opening kickoff to the VHSL Class 2 State Championship and fumbled at their 28-yard line. Three plays later, Riverheads got a four-yard run to go up 7-0. Radford would answer that score and went on to capture a state title by defeating Riverheads 39-21.

“It started badly for us, but we are built to be mentally tough,” said Radford Head Football Coach Michael Crist.

Radford tied the game at 7-apiece as Max Kanipe caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Landen Clark, the Elon commit who has delivered so many highlight-reel plays during the 15-0 unblemished season for the Bobcats. From there, the Bobcats would go ahead on the first play of the second quarter with Clark hitting junior Luke Woodard on a 10-yard pass, but the point after was wide left to leave the score 13-7.

Riverheads moved back in front, 14-13, with 4:58 left in the second quarter. Just like their first score, Cayden Cook-Cash - who came in with 103 career touchdowns and earned Class 1 State Offensive Player of the Year each of the past two seasons - ran in a touchdown from four yards out, and Zac Brooks' kick was good.

On their next possession, the Bobcats answered behind their own Player of the Year candidate in Clark, who went off guard on a quarterback draw. With the two-point conversion pass failing, it kept the Bobcats only up five at 19-14. However, one of the biggest plays of the first half was about to occur.

Facing fourth-and-1, Riverheads handed off to the bulldozing Cook-Cash, but the Radford defense proved ready for the task and stopped him cold at the 49-yard line of the Bobcats.

That momentum bled over to the offense because Clarke connected with Kanipe down the sideline, and with him scoring over a Riverheads defender, their lead suddenly reached double-figures at 25-14. Riverheads batted down the two-point conversion pass to keep the deficit at 11. Yet, the huge fourth down stop and quick-strike through the air gave Radford a bit of a cushion at the break.



