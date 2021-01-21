When Radford played host to Lord Botetourt on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, it was one of the more anticipated basketball games of the 2020-21 VHSL Hoops campaign.

Both teams came into the contest at 5-0. Radford walked away with the impressive 84-55 win, pretty much controlling the action after an early time-out from Coach Rick Cormany when his Bobcats trailed 5-3 just 127 seconds into the showdown. From there, they closed the opening stanza on a 15-6 spurt and never looked back.

Radford (6-0) was led by Navy-bound guard Cam Cormany and freshman Landen Clark, both of whom scored 20 points apiece. Cormany, who sank a three-pointer at the end of the opening period to put the Bobcats up 18-11, did more than just drain jumpers with regularity from distance. He also had four assists and three rebounds to go with 4-of-9 shooting behind the arc and a perfect 6-for-6 at the charity stripe.



