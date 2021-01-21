Radford Beats Lord Botetourt in the battle of unbeaten teams
When Radford played host to Lord Botetourt on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, it was one of the more anticipated basketball games of the 2020-21 VHSL Hoops campaign.
Both teams came into the contest at 5-0. Radford walked away with the impressive 84-55 win, pretty much controlling the action after an early time-out from Coach Rick Cormany when his Bobcats trailed 5-3 just 127 seconds into the showdown. From there, they closed the opening stanza on a 15-6 spurt and never looked back.
Radford (6-0) was led by Navy-bound guard Cam Cormany and freshman Landen Clark, both of whom scored 20 points apiece. Cormany, who sank a three-pointer at the end of the opening period to put the Bobcats up 18-11, did more than just drain jumpers with regularity from distance. He also had four assists and three rebounds to go with 4-of-9 shooting behind the arc and a perfect 6-for-6 at the charity stripe.
