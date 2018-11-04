Did you know, did you stop to realize that in the past three championship winning seasons for the Springers, they lost one game during the regular season? As great as this program has been in the previous three seasons, they had not completed a perfect regular season... until today! The Springers got a fight early from their rival, the Varina Blue Devils. The Blue Devils defense played the Springers as tough as anyone had this season. In fact, at the half the score was 6-6! A major accomplishment for the Blue Devils given how in most games the Springers would have already had the game in hand by the half. The Springers won the coin toss and elected to receive to open the game. On the kick return, Tremaye Talbert took off running like he has so many times this season with speed only to be delivered a blow from Naseer Jordan! A hard hit, indicative of the hard hitting game we would see in this one. A game that was largely dominated by defenses... on both teams. Again, a game locked at 6-6 at the half and the touchdown the Blue Devils did score came on the defensive side of the ball. This game was won and lost with defense. With turnovers to be quite honest. The Blue Devils turned the ball over far too much, six times to be exact! Many of those turnovers thwarted promising drives. 5 of those 6 turnovers came in the air! What makes teams from coaches to players so special however is the ability to adjust. No team does it better than the Springers and adjustments were made at the half. The Springers defense played with more urgency in the second half, more hunger. That is why at the end of the day they were victorious. Their execution improved in the second half, they took advantage of the opportunities they were given on both sides of the ball and they did not tire, they did not let up, they just kept attacking. That is just what they do and how they win.

The Blue Devils looked like they came ready to play early. From that hard hit from Naseer Jordan on Tremaye Talbert on the opening return to holding the Springers to three 3 & outs! The defense was on point early for the Blue Devils. The offense however was not able to take advantage of the excellent play of the defense early. Varina surprised many running the wedge early and found success with it but soon abandoned the wedge. After 16 yards gained, the Blue Devils had to punt after a 3rd & 2 was made longer by a false start call. When they were not shooting themselves in the foot with penalties, they were turning the ball over. The first of five interceptions in this game came in the first quarter when David Laney intercepted a Marqi Johnson pass. Laney's teammate in the defensive backfield, Malcom Greene also came up with a pick when he intercepted a Johnson pass but then fumbled that interception only to have Varina come up with it and get the first down. Despite the early success on defense for Varina, without the offense able to back it up, it was only a matter of time before the Springers would get it going and it came on their fourth possession of the game. D'Vonte Waller hit Tremaye Talbert with an 11-yard pass, Rayquan Smith had himself a 13-yard run and with an offsides call against Varina, things were going in the favor of the Springers. The Springers were even able to overcome a near disaster when the snap to Waller went high.

The Springers faced a 3rd & 1 at the 21 of Varina when D'Vonte Waller hit AJ Wells with a 19-yard pass to the 2! One play later it was Waller driving it in to break a scoreless tie! The PAT was a miss but the Springers led 6-0 nonetheless! QB Marqi Johnson made his biggest plays on the pass with a 6-yard pass to Floyd Jones and even though the ball was snapped over his head, he was able to recover and get it off for a 30-yard gain to Bobby Dunn! Johnson nearly threw a touchdown pass but Khalid Brown could not make the play. Had he done so, it would have been a sure fire touchdown... a big missed opportunity for the Blue Devils. Opportunity came a knocking for the Blue Devils defense however. The Springers Waller was having success of his own throwing the pigskin around with a 34-yard pass to Laquan Veney. Waller and the Springers faced a 3rd & 15 at the Varina 18 however when the ball was fumbled! Isiah Paige of Varina came up with the ball and raced 87 yards past the reach of defenders for a big Blue Devil touchdown with 3:15 to go! The PAT was blocked but the Springers had at least tied the game shortly before the half! The Blue Devils would have the ball on offense once more before the half and the Springers nearly came up with another pick when Devyn Coles nearly intercepted Johnson on 1st & 10 from their own 31! The two went into the half tied in a defensive battle but the Blue Devils would be on offense in the second half!

On the second play from scrimmage for Varina in the second half, Malcolm Greene intercepted the Blue Devil quarterback, his second pick of the day! Neither team could do much on offense early in the third quarter... that is until the Springers second possession. That is when it took just four plays for D'Vonte Waller to hit AJ Wells with a 45-yard pass! That touchdown broke the tie and put the Springers on top to stay! The next Springer possession Shy're McKeiver had a 17-yard run and look destined for the end zone but JR Reid got in his way and made a touchdown saving tackle! Short lived mind you as destiny had McKeiver scoring a touchdown, his first of two on this night as he would punch it from 8 yards out with 5:04 to go in the third quarter. Varina had a questionable call on their next offensive drive. They faced a 4th & 1 at their own 30 yard line! Conventional wisdom is you put it in the the hands of your defense. You punt, pin the Springers back deep and let your defense do the rest. Varina elected to go for it, did not get it and gave the Springers the ball on the 30! Khalil Bradford had 3 carries for 25 yards but it was Waller who finished the drive off with his second touchdown run of the day with 2:26 to go! With the PAT it was suddenly 26-6! To make matters worse, Varina's turnover woes continued as Malcolm Greene would again intercept Varina, his third of the day setting the Springers up at the 50! The Springers would be unable to capitalize this time around due to penalties but momentum was fully in the favor of the Springers and this team had roared to life in the third quarter.

Varina had the ball on offense rolling into the fourth quarter and moved it past the 50 but a bad snap resulted in a fumble for which Evan Robinson of Highland Springs would recover. 33 yards in one play followed by a 7-yard pass from D'Vonte Waller to AJ Wells had the Springers back in business on offense at the 19 of Varina! That is all they needed for Waller to hookup with Shy're McKeiver for another Springer touchdown. With 8:33 to go in the game, the Springers were now up 33-6! Malcolm Greene nearly came up with his fourth pick on 2nd & 10 for the Blue Devils but the Blue Devils dodged a bullet. Floyd Jones however did fumble the ball on his next carry but Isiah Paige was able to recover and advance for a gain of 19 yards! The Blue Devils continued to move the ball mixing up lays, pass, run, pass, run... The Blue Devils faced a 4th & 3 at the Springer 19 when Isiah Paige did what playmakers do and got the three yards for the first which setup a 16-yard pass from Dwayne Taylor to JR Reid! The Blue Devils attempted the 2-point conversion but failed so with 5:33 to go they trailed 33-12! The Blue Devils got the ball back when Barry Hill intercepted Waller. The favor was returned by Shaquezz Cosby who intercepted Taylor on 1st & 10 at the Springers 39! That was after the Blue Devils had moved the ball 31 yards in just 5 plays! From there the Springers would be able to run off a few plays and run out the clock! Victory belonged to the Springers on this day at the Blue Devils are reminded just how tough it is to beat their rival!

Springers Players of the Game

Two players standout for me in this game... on opposite sides of the ball. On offense it is none other than D'Vonte Waller who had 290 yard of offense and 4 touchdowns on this day! 277 of those yards came by the pass with 19 completions. Waller was the man on offense without a doubt. If he is the man on offense, the man on defense must be Malcolm Greene who had 9 tackles, a forced fumble and 3 interceptions! This is the type of play that has earned this young man so many offers and this young man is just a junior, Varina must face him next year too!

Blue Devils Players of the Game

I am going to give a nod to two on the Blue Devils. Although the Blue Devil offense struggled against this Springer defense, props to Dwayne Taylor who returned to action today after serving a suspension. Playing most of the second half, Taylor completed half of his passes for 79 yards and threw the lone offensive touchdown of the day for the Blue Devils. I am also going to give the nod to Isiah Paige who had that big fumble return for a touchdown and made plays on both sides of the ball.

