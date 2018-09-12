Ticker
Purdue DB commit Cameron Allen is all about the Boilermakers

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Purdue defensive back commit Cameron Allen is pretty excited about what the Boilermakers are doing right now. The Bluefield (Va.) Graham star is watching all the games and talking to the coaches afterwards to talk about what he should be looking for. Coach Poindexter and coach Jackson are the two coaches he talks to most but he also gets to talk to coach Brohm a lot. Allen stays in contact with some of the recruits, including Marvin Grant. Some other schools have been reaching out to Allen but he still thinks Purdue is the best opportunity for him.

