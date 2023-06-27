Pulaski County High School has named Daniel ‘Dan’ Brown as their new Head Boys Basketball Coach. Brown is a former Cougars basketball player who and 1980 graduate of the school. He played for Coach Allen Wiley at Pulaski.

“We’ve got to work now, and parents need to buy into what we are going to do. Kids need to bust their tails and get into the weight room. We’ve got to get into the gym and face competition,” Brown said at his introduction.

“I expect the kids to handle the ball. We need to beat the teams that are on our schedule. If you shoot three 3’s in a row and miss all three, you will be running and also be taking a seat on the bench. We have to work, be committed and hold each other accountable.”

After graduating from Pulaski, Brown would attend Bluefield College and play basketball for the Rams. There he scored over 1000 points from 1980-84. In 2015, he was inducted to the Bluefield College Sports Hall of Fame. His roommate at Bluefield was the former Galax and Fort Chiswell Head Girls Basketball Coach, Howard Mayo.

Brown was the captain of the Rams team in 1983 and 1984. In those years, he averaged a double-double in points and assists. He helped lead Bluefield to the National Little College Athletic Association National Tournament (NLCAA) in 1984.

Coaching was not far off in his future. In fact, he served as an assistant coach with Bluefield in 1985, helping them to the NLCAA to National runners-up.

Brown coached in Newport News at both Heritage High and Warwick High. He spent time coaching both boys and girls basketball teams there. Coach Brown is the owner of the Guiding Young Girls Mental Health Agency in Virginia. The agency helps support families that deals with children with behavioral issues.

As for his new gig, Brown has already begun the homework process.

“I’ve watched a couple of games on film from last year. Our shot selection needs to be better and we’ve got have good spacing. Defense is every day. We will trap corners when the ball goes there. We will have players that will run multiple positions. We may play a 1-2-1-1 defense at times. Kids need to know their roles. I need a dog and kids with heart,” Brown went to tell the audience during his introduction.

“If you are 15 minutes late to practice, teammates will not like you. We won’t have basketball practice, we will have track practice. I will emphasize three things: be honest, be committed and be the best coming into practice.”

Given that Pulaski went just 29-55 under the previous regime led by Tyler Cannoy, Brown knows his work is cut for them getting the Cougars to contend with the upper echelon. Beginning in 2023-24, Pulaski drops from Class 4, Region D down to Class 3, Region D.

“We need to be fundamentally sound. I will do my part, players have to do your part and the parents need to do theirs,” Brown added. “We’ve got to win games and nothing makes me happier than see a kid graduate. Why not us? I can’t wait to get started.”



