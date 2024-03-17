Top Performers from the Virginia Union Unsigned Camp

Perhaps the top prospect at the Virginia Union Unsigned Camp was Eduardo Rios who started at quarterback the past two seasons at Warwick. Rios displayed a strong arm throwing line drives 40-50 yards down field. He covered all zones delivering passes to the sidelines, in traffic in the deep post, tight passes to backs against linebackers. Rios led the raiders to a Region championship as a senior and a 26-3 record the past two years. He passed for 2145 yards during his senior year while completing almost 67 percent of his passes and tossing for 22 touchdown passes.



I first met Cameron Liufau at a Virginia Union prospect camp last year and he seemed to catch anything. He did the same thing at the Unsigned camp and he teammed up with Rios; a fellow Peninsula District foe. During the 7-on-7 drills, Rios seemed to target Liufau trusting him to make the catch and he didnt disappoint catching everything within reach. Liufau was an All-District Defensive end for the Bruins but his college position may be more suited for Tight End or even H-back with his great hands.



Offensive lineman Mohamed Ali (6-foot-2, 275) was the most effective lineman during the drills and he was one of the few lineman campers with the ideal height and weight for the next level. Ali ws an All-Dstrict performer for South Lakes High School. Ali is unsigned but has some interests from D2/D3 schools including offers from Elizabeth City State University and Stevenson.

Nansemond River safety Amarie Gilchrist had one of the top plays during the camp with a pass breakup. He is tall and lanky measuring in at 6-foot-3. Gilchrist worked out at safety but his frame seems better suited for receiver. He appears to be considering junior college schools.

Out-of-State Prospects

Of the four running back prospects, I felt Kenyon Gilliam (5-foot-8, 165) had the best hands out of the backfield and was the best with the drills. Gilliam may have been the most dedicated camper as he made the trip from Atlanta where he was an All-Region performer. Gilliam gained 900+ yards for Maynard Jackson while addinng nine touchdowns on 146 carries.

Kenyon Gilliam made the trip from Atlanta (Will Garlick Virginiapreps)

Several prospects from Maryland attended the camp with Suitland having the most players. Defensive back Derrian George from Suitland was singled out to cover the receivers who were making the most plays. George was confident and held his own during the one-on-one competition. George said he has interests/offers from 10 schools.