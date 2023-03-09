Will Garlick has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2006. Will served 20 years in the US Air Force and received his Masters degree from Florida Institute of Technology. Email williamgarlick@yahoo.com
Watched 12 games over two days at Virginia State and every Division from I to IV had plenty of talent on display.
DeShawn Harris-Smith Paul VI 2023
The Rivals.Com top-ranked player for Virginia in the 2023 class, DeShawn Harris-Smith was clearly the top prospect at the State tournament. The Maryland commit dominated the championship game win over St. Anne's-Belfield scoring 28 points with seven assists and seven rebounds. Harris-Smith plays a physical style and he is able to completely overwhelm smaller guards who usually cause taller ball handlers trouble. Harris-Smith controlled the semi-finals win over Blue Ridge with his passing. Physically, he is ready for the BigTen..
