Watched 12 games over two days at Virginia State and every Division from I to IV had plenty of talent on display.

The Rivals.Com top-ranked player for Virginia in the 2023 class, DeShawn Harris-Smith was clearly the top prospect at the State tournament. The Maryland commit dominated the championship game win over St. Anne's-Belfield scoring 28 points with seven assists and seven rebounds. Harris-Smith plays a physical style and he is able to completely overwhelm smaller guards who usually cause taller ball handlers trouble. Harris-Smith controlled the semi-finals win over Blue Ridge with his passing. Physically, he is ready for the BigTen..