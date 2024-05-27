Will Garlick has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2006. Will served 20 years in the US Air Force and received his Masters degree from Florida Institute of Technology. Email williamgarlick@yahoo.com
The 1st Loudoun County Showcase featured close to 200 prospects. Here are some of the top lineman.
A player that surprisingly didn’t seem to be on a lot of school’s radar was Heritage linemen Jonathan Jeck looked like a mack ruck in gym shorts. Jeck (6-foot-6, 300) controlled his rusher and he was difficult to maneuver around. He is a little behind on his recruiting journey as he didnt have a Twitter or Hudl fim but I believe he has D1 talent.
