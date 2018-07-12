VirginiaPreps.com

As for college interests, Knight has attended camps at Marshall, East Carolina, University of Maryland, Hampton, Virginia Tech and James Madison. He said schools showing interests include Norfolk State, Hampton, East Carolina, and Virginia Tech

"The Isle of Wight game was my best game because I had two touchdowns including the game winner," Knight said. "I also had close to 20 tackles including several tackles for loss."

Knight had 27 receptions for 500 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore. Last season, he caught 35 passes for 709 yards with nine touchdown. He also completed five passes including two which went for defense and 110 yard rushing. He added 74 tackles on defense with one interception.Knight had four 100-yard receiving games but it was the win over Isle of Wight that stands out the most. The Saints trailed 34-14 at home but scored 21 points in the 4th quarter to win the game 35-34.

It is quite the accomplishment to earn a selection to the All-State team. It is rare for a player to be selected 1st team All-State for three straight years but Nansemond Suffolk Academy receiver Ehron Knight has that opportunity during his senior year. Knight has performed at an elite level earning VISAA DII 1st team All State in both his sophomore and junior seasons. He is also starting to get notice by college recruiters.

At 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, Knight has the physical gifts to get separation off the line of scrimmage and he has the athleticism to win matchups in the deep zone. He says his football IQ is what separates him from other talented receivers.

"My best quality is my ability to read defense and schemes and make adjustments," Knight said. "I feel that my passion for the game, the fact that I am highly coachable and my desire to compete at the highest level makes makes me a perfect fit for a D1 team."

During his junior year, Knight played "all over the field" according to Nansemond Suffolk head coach Michael Biehl. He played quarterback, running back and wide receiver on offense while adding defensive back and linebacker on defense. His off-season time has been spent getting better on the football field.

"I have attended every one of our off season workouts and I have added more good weight to my frame," Knight said. "I became stronger in the weight room and I continue to develop my skills as well as increase my explosiveness.".