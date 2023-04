My first AAU tournament this year was the BigShots Virginia Tipoff at the Boo Williams Sportsplex. The event featured at-least three games for each team and a chance to see some under the radar prospects.

Styles Clemmons average over 20 points at Princess Anne as a freshman and his ability to score is already at an elite level. He is showing early in the AAU season that he is more than just a scoring option. in the game I watched, Clemons displayed why he is a D1 basketball recruit with his quickness and athleticism. He had only 11 points but had three blocks and was the catalyst for BWSL pulling away in a close game. Clemmons did some of everything from scoring, assisting rebounding, defending and pushing the tempo. He plays with a lot of energy and confidence. He already holds offers.