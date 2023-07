NFL Veteran Eli Harold and Indian River Head Football Coach Brandon Carr held the 2nd 757 Big Man camp in Norfolk.

The event was held conjunction with current Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke's 7-on-7 event.

Harold coached the defensive drills and Carr coached the offensive lineman. The highlight of the camp was the one-on-one drills where the loser (best 2 out of 3) had to do pushups.

We showcase a couple of the top performers from both sides of the ball.