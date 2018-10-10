The week started with a Norfolk Academy 21-14 win over Trinity Episcopal on Thursday. The Titans actually scored the games first and last touchdowns before Norfolk Academy scored three straight. Landon Porter led the team in rushing yards with 87 and receiving yards with 38. Drew Duffy passed for a touchdown to Porter and ran for a touchdown. Elijah Quamiley had four solo tackles and a pick. Trinity Episcopal quarterback Taylor Eggers had a 29-yard touchdown pass and scrambled 74 yards for the games final touchdown. Flint Hill posted their 2nd shutout this year defeating Sidwell Friends 42-0. The Huskies led 35-0 at halftime which started the running clock in the 2nd half. Jordan Houston ran for 137 yards on nine carries with three going for touchdowns. Houston also caught two passes for touchdowns. Senior O'Kelly McWilliams had 157 yards passing and 70 yards rushing with two touchdown passes. Elijah Wasson and Jaylin Hertz both had eight tackles while Trey Rucker contributed seven tackles.

Jaylin Hertz Will Garlick (Virginiapreps)

Woodberry Forest defeated Collegiate 48-13 to even there mark at 2-2. Quarterback Ben Locklear completed 15 of 18 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns while connecting with Dequence Carter who had seven receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Kay Muganda added 159 yards on 19 carries. St Christopher's kept Fork Union winless with a 61-27 victory at home. Patrick Routsis threw for 384 yards and four touchdown passes. Senior Will Hayes had six receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Jeff Moore had eight tackles and Brooks Council had two sacks. Fork Union led 10-7 early in the 3rd quarter. Quarterback Kenyon Carter was 23 of 47 passing for 282 yards and two touchdowns.

Will Hayes Will Garlick

Benedictine was little to hospitable in their Homecoming game against Georgetown Prep turning the ball over five times in a 24-14 loss. Freshman receiver Loen Haughton setup the Cadets first touchdown with a 32-yard reception and he also caught a touchdown pass. Episcopal came away with a 21-5 win over city rival St Stephens St Agnes. The Maroon defense held the Saints to less than 100 yards of offense. St Stephens St Agnes led 2-0 at halftime but they could not get in the endzone. Linebacker John Boyles had four tackles for loss and two sacks for Episcopal. Senior Juanell Walker had 169 yards rushing and a touchdown. Quarterback Emmett Morehead threw for two touchdowns.



John Boyles Will Garlick

Blue Ridge pulled away in the 2nd half to defeat Norfolk Christian 48-20. The teams were tied 14-14 at halftime until Xavier Kane connected with Michael Asher for two second half touchdowns. Kane finished 7 of 9 passing for 149 yards while Samuel Fort added three touchdowns. Isle of Wight Academy defeated Broadwater Academy 50-6 with all 50 points coming in the 1st half. The Vikings were held to 44 yards of total offense. Hunter Edwards had 106 yards on six carries with two scores while quarterback Ryan Boyce completed 6 of 6 passes for passing for 122 yards and a touchdown pass.