Princeton transfer guard Jaelin Llewellyn commits to Michigan
Michigan basketball bolstered its roster for next season with the addition of former Princeton point guard Jaelin Llewellyn.
Originally reported by Matt Norlander, TMBR can confirm the news.
Following a visit to Ann Arbor earlier this week, Llewellyn decided on the Wolverines without making them wait long on his decision.
In his senior season for the Tigers, he averaged 32.5 minutes and 15.7 points per game. But what stands out most is his 3-point percentage, which increased from just over 30-percent to 38.6 in his final year at Princeton.
The Wolverines lost starting point guard DeVante' Jones, who transferred last year from Coastal Carolina to graduation, and added another transfer at the position in Llewellyn.
Juwan Howard's offense desperately needs a consistent and accomplished shooter, and in Llewellyn, the staff believes they have one.
In his final season at Princeton, Llewellyn was named first-team All-Ivy League and joined the program's 1,000-point club in only three seasons. His junior season was canceled due to COVID.
Llewellyn, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound Alberta native, will compete with returning sophomore Frankie Collins for the starting point guard position.
On top of Llewellyn, the Wolverines hosted Texas Tech transfer combo guard Terrence Shannon, Jr., who is down to Illinois, Michigan, or a return to Lubbock.
Howard and his staff are waiting on NBA Draft decisions from potential returning sophomore forwards Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate, two key contributors in last year's Sweet 16 run and regular season who declared for the draft without losing their eligibility.
The scholarship situation is contingent on the three players mentioned above's decisions. Michigan found out that superstar center Hunter Dickinson is returning for his junior season earlier this week.
---
Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!
Discuss this article on our premium message boards
Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @GoBlueMcCue
Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!
Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!