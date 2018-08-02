Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-02 13:19:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Preview - South County Mixing Youth & Experience in 2018

Fzvprdd4hadd1c3y7xkv
Coach Gerry Pannoni and the Stallions play three of their first four games at home in 2018
Matthew Hatfield
Josh Gann • VirginiaPreps.com
@joshgannVT
Staff Writer

South County's Stallions endured somewhat of a middle-of-the-road season last year, going 5–6 and getting bounced out of the playoffs early in a loss to a very potent Freedom team. While there is m...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}