VirginiaPreps - Premature Ending To Manchester Season

On Monday morning rumors began circulating that the Lancers might have to forfeit their upcoming Region 5B game with Highland Springs due to Covid protocol. As of this morning that is all that it was though, rumor but as the day went on, the rumor continue to circulate and late this evening per our friend Marc Davis at WWBT12, that rumor became reality.

When Manchester left Hermitage they had their sights set on a Saturday tangle with Highland Springs, the program which all others are measured against in the region. A team that has 4 of the last 5 state titles and a program Manchester almost beat in 2019.

On Friday night the Lancers walked off the field at Hermitage basking in the glow of winning a region semifinal game. QB Cody Shelton who in the first game of the season looked shaky in his first varsity start looked like a different QB throwing 5 touchdowns against a defense that had allowed double digits just once this season. Ramon Brown who struggled against a tough Monacan defense in the first game of the season ripped off 2 TD's and 181 yards. A defense that looked young and raw early in the season was making big plays including recovering two turnovers early that helped the Lancers to a 21-0 lead.

Huge news. The Region 5B football championship has been declared a no contest with Highland Springs being declared region champs. That’s a shame for Manchester. Would’ve been a fantastic game. @NBC12

This brings a sudden end to Manchester's season.

Since they opened their season only scoring 6 points, the Lancers scored no fewer than 28 points. The Lancers defense was up and down but they did post two shutouts and were pivotal in Friday nights win against Hermitage.

The Lancers had rolled off 6 straight wins and were certain to give Highland Springs a fit.

Speaking of Highland Springs, they now advance to the State Semifinals where they will face the winner of Deep Creek and Maury. This could be a benefit or hinderance to the Springers. The Springers get a week to prepare and watch film. On the other hand, the momentum they are riding could stall, they could come out rusty. That said, Coach Johnson likely won't let that happen as no one prepares his team better.

Manchester is a young team, they will be back next season but not in this exact position. Next season Manchester will reside in Class 6 thus they won't be playing in the Region 5B facing Hermitage or Highland Springs for that matter.

This is sadly a reminder that we are in a pandemic and a cruel life lesson but that is what football is all about, teaching young men life lessons.

As much as it sucks to not have this big game Saturday, it sucks more when you know those on the coaching staff and players who have poured so much into this season. A season that was full of obstacles from the start and they persevered.

My heart is heavy for this program as I am sure all fans of the region are.