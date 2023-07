At long last, the day is here: the Hokies will find out their fate with Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run receiver Keylen Adams.

A 6-2, 182-pounder, he is the No. 46 wide receiver nationally and the No. 3 overall prospect in Virginia. He will choose on Instagram Live at 1 p.m. with Alabama, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, and South Carolina joining Virginia Tech among his finalists.