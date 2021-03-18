 VirginiaPreps - Postgame Video - Warwick's Corey Hairston after 21-6 Win over Woodside
Postgame Video - Warwick's Corey Hairston after 21-6 Win over Woodside

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Warwick Head Football Coach Corey Hairston chats following his team's 21-6 victory over Woodside in the season opener for both Newport News schools on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from John B. Todd Stadium.

Coach Hairston's Raiders snapped an 11-game losing streak in the head-to-head series with Woodside, notching their first victory over the Wolverines since 2008.

His Warwick team was playing its first game since November of 2019, when they fell in the regional semifinals to eventual Class 4 State Champ Lake Taylor. One week prior, the Raiders achieved their first playoff victory in 29 years by eliminating Hampton.


Check out the Warwick/Woodside Game Blog Here

Watch Postgame Video with Warwick LB Aiadan Adair & DE Marlen Wilson Here

