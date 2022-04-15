Pioneers Down Bears on the Diamond

The Fort Chiswell Pioneers traveled to Bland County in a key baseball matchup on April 12th and came away with an 8-2 victory over the Bears in a game played at Bland County's Sports Complex.

Fort Chiswell got an excellent pitched game from senior Alex Vaught, who he threw six innings and gave up just two runs while striking out 10. He threw 16 first-pitch strikes as he overpowered the home-standing Bears.

Brayden Billings recorded four hits to help back the Pioneers' pitching. Camden Alley contributed two hits and the same was true for Aiden Porter, who drove in four runs. Adding two RBI was Elijah Williams.



"Vaught pitched a heck of a game for us,' said Fort Chiswell Head Coach Derrick Jackson. "We got some timely hits, but we're still making errors. This is a young team and we hope to keep improving."



Bland County offensively was led by Lance Burton with two RBI. The starting and losing pitcher was Chance James. James went 5.2 innings and struck out six Pioneer batters. Eli Watters then came in and pitched the last 1.1 innings, striking out two.



Fort Chiswell saw their record improve to 3-3 on the still young season. The Pioneers put the game away by scoring three big runs in their half of the sixth.





