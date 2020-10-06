VirginiaPreps - Piedmont and Blue Ridge News and Notes - Oct 4th Edition

Below you will find information for some of the happenings in and around the area over the last week. Our focus in this recurring recap will be highlight teams and players in the Blue Ridge and Piedmont area. Occasionally you will see noteworthy information from other areas of the state. This recap is designed to be inclusive but will have a narrowed geographical focus.

Ideas we should include or players we missed? Email information to bigrob2523@gmail.com and we will be sure to include all credible information. Thanks for reading and visiting our site.





News

North Cross defeated Fork Union in a game played in Roanoke 50-14 for the Raiders 2nd victory of the season.

2019 East Rockingham Graduate J’Wan Evans announced he will be heading to JUCO at the College of San Mateo leaving the Virginia Tech program. Evans racked up 2,644 yards on 237 carries with 38 total touchdowns in his senior year for the Eagles. (Courtesy of Matt Hatfield)





Offer Recap

2022 Westfield TE Harrison Saint Germain received an offer from Massachusetts.

2021 LB Adam Wieczorek from John Champe HS received a DIII offer from Christopher Newport from the USA South Athletic Conference.

John Champe 2021 lineman Charlie Watkins received an offer from Concord University.

Stafford 2021 Athlete Kiori Edwards was offered by Christopher Newport. The senior was recently offered by DII school Frostburg State less than 2 weeks ago.

2021 Spotsylvania lineman Kyle Orris also received an offer from the Captains of Christopher Newport.

Tazewell RB Chance Harris from the Class of 2021 received an offer from Morehead State.

2022 Episcopal athlete Jaiven Plummer received an ACC offer from Wake Forest.

2021 lineman Elijah Hoskins of Eastern View HS received an offer from Shenandoah University in Winchester, VA.

Salem senior Amarri Edwards received an offer from the University of Lynchburg College of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.





Players to Watch

Class of 2022 athlete Bryce Jackson from Patriot is expected to make a major impact for the Pioneers on both sides of the ball this season. Click HERE to read more.





Where are They Now

Rivals Recruiting Director Mike Farrell took a look at 10 of the top prospects from Virginia in recent years and reviews how they are doing after high school. Click HERE to read more.





Schedules (Camps, Combines)

Recruit Nation will be hosting their Elite Showcase camp on Saturday, October 10th in Harrisonburg, VA.

InfiniT Football will be hosting an Elite Series Camp October 17th at River City Sportsplex.

Team Savage is holding a combine in the 540 for athletes throughout the state on Sunday, November 8th at Culpeper Sports Plex.









For More News, Highlights, and content across the state, sign up today at VirginiaPreps.com for just $8.33 per month.













Robert lives in Gordonsville and has been contributing to VirginiaPreps.com since 2013. He also provides freelance contributions to the Daily Progress. Robert began working in the sports sector in 2006 and covers public and private schools throughout the state of Virginia.

Feedback is appreciated! We want to give you the information you want to see and read. If you have suggestions or comments, please let us know.

Information can be emailed to bigrob2523@gmail.com and find him on twitter @bigrob2523