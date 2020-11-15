VirginiaPreps - Piedmont and Blue Ridge News and Notes - Nov 14th Edition

Below you will find information for some of the happenings in and around the area over the last week. Our focus in this recurring recap will be highlight teams and players in the Blue Ridge and Piedmont area. Occasionally you will see noteworthy information from other areas of the state. This recap is designed to be inclusive but will have a narrowed geographical focus.

News

With the Virginia high school winter sports season slated to begin in a few weeks, several school districts are opting out of the upcoming season. More from Matthew Hatfield HERE.

Virginia governor Ralph Northam implemented new social distancing measures that begin on Monday, November 16th as coronavirus cases begin to increase again. HERE’s the initial response from VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun.

The Elite 11 Regional Combine was on display last Sunday and Reese Becker breaks down some of the top performances HERE.

Lord Botetourt 2022 athlete Gunner Givens recently narrowed his top schools to six. Rivals Adam Friedman gives the breakdown on the group that includes Alabama, Clemson, North Carolina, Ohio State, Penn State, and Virginia Tech HERE.

Liberty Christian 2022 OT Zach Rice announced his top eight schools which include Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Virginia. Watch the revel with Rivals Adam Friedman HERE.





Official Signing

2021 Patriot athlete Jalen Stroman signed his letter of intent with Virginia Tech on Wednesday where he will begin classes in January.





Commitment Alert

Ocean Lakes 2021 RB/DB Carlton Winston committed to play his College Football at Campbell. Winston recorded over 1400 yards and 8 touchdowns last season for Landstown.





Offer Recap

Benedictine 2023 DT Joel Starlings added new offers from Arizona State University and Syracuse. The Cadets lineman is blowing up after picking up his first four offers nearly a month ago.

Another Cadet pulled in a bigtime SEC offers as 2022 WR Leon Haughton pulling in scholarship opportunities from Georgia and Kentucky this week.

2021 DB/WR Jabari Parker from Highland Springs received preferred walk-on offers from Ole Miss and Kentucky. The Springers standout already has a slew of offers but playing for either of these two SEC schools could be intriguing.

Green Run 2024 WR Keylen Adams landed new ACC offers from Virginia Tech and Virginia. Adams also pulled in an in-state offer from Old Dominion. The Stallions player is hot on the recruiting scene despite having stepped onto the Varsity playing field yet.

Oscar Smith 2022 DB Sherrod Covil added his latest Big 12 offer from the West Virginia Mountaineers. Covil is currently a Rivals 4-star.

Princess Anne 2022 ATH Tychaun Chapman added an SEC offer from Ole Miss. Chapman had 1,300 all purpose yards and 15 touchdowns for the Cavaliers in his sophomore campaign.

Christiansburg 2021 DB/WR Caleb Henly picked up an offer from Bluefield College. Not to be confused with Bluefield State who Henly ironically was offered by as well this week. The Blue Demons standout plays much bigger than his 5-foot-11, 185 pound frame.

2021 All-State Athlete Ben Newton from Manchester picked up an offer from VMI to go along with the opportunities he received last week from Long Island and Robert Morris.

Stone Bridge 2021 WR D.J. Cobbs picks up an offer from Virginia State University. The 1st team All-Region C selection recorded over 800 yards receiving and 9 touchdowns last fall for the Bulldogs.

George Washington 2021 DE/TE Jalen Strange received an offer from Greensboro College. Strange was an All-Piedmont District selection in last fall.





Players to Watch

2021 John Champe OL Charlie Watkins is a leader on the offensive line for the Knights and has several opportunities ahead at the next level. More on Watkins HERE.

2023 Broad Run OL Alex Birchmeier has several offers and was a standout at the Elite 11 Regional Combine. Watch our recent interview with the 2023 prospect HERE.





Scheduling Information

A much anticipated matchup between VISAA state champions from 2019 between Saint Michaels and North Cross was canceled last week. No makeup date is scheduled at this time.





Stay Tuned…

With what would be playoff season upon us in a normal year, we look back at some of the matchups last fall in anticipation of the upcoming season that begins in February.









