VirginiaPreps - Piedmont and Blue Ridge News and Notes

News

The “Let Them Play” rally was held on Monday in Richmond and the VHSL responded. (https://virginiapreps.rivals.com/news/vhsl-issues-statement-regarding-let-them-play-rally-in-richmond)

The Division I Council extended the recruiting dead period through January 1. (https://virginiapreps.rivals.com/news/ncaa-extends-dead-period-through-jan-1}

The VHSL officially approved its Championships +1 Schedule for the 2020-21 academic and athletic year. (https://virginiapreps.rivals.com/news/vhsl-executive-committee-adopts-championships-1-schedule)

In VISAA football action Fork Union defeated St. Michael the Archangel 32-21 on Friday night in Fredericksburg.





Offer Recap

Patrick Henry-Roanoke Class of 2021 prospect Trace Pedigo received an offer from Concord University.

Class of 2021 LB from Varina, Jaiden Carthorn received an offer from Christopher Newport.

Christopher Newport also extended an offer to Class of 2021 ATH from Deep Run, CJ Crump Jr.

Class of 2021 offensive lineman Charlie Watkins from John Champe HS received an offer from Frostburg State.

Brookville Class of 2021 WR Jahee Blake received an offer from Merrimack.

Varina Class of 2021 ATH Quincy Jefferson and Javah Eppes picked up offers from Virginia State.

Virginia State also offered Henrico ATH Fred Jones from the Class of 2021.

Thomas Dale Class of 2021 prospects Shamus Jones and DeAngelo Gray picked up an offer from Virginia State.

Virginia State continued their barrage of offers with Class of 2021 prospect from Hermitage Carlos Alexander and Manchester’s Tyleek McCoy.

Class of 2021 King George QB Charles Mutter received an offer from West Virginia State.

Episcopal’s Class of 2022 prospect Jaiven Plummer picked up and offer from Duke out of the ACC.

Westfield‘s Harrison Saint Germain of the Class of 2022 received an offer from Penn.

Class of 2022 prospect Brock Spalding from South County HS picked up an offer from Coastal Carolina.

Class of 2022 Tuscarora RB Bryce Duke landed an offer from Rutgers and Central Michigan.

Clover Hill 2022 DE Bryson Jennings pulls in a Big Ten offer from Penn State and grabbed an offer from Minnesota later in the week.

St. Christopher’s Trent Hendrick of the Class of 2022 received an offer from Massachusetts.

Players to Watch

Midlothian Class of 2021 prospect Kameron Olds is flying under the radar on the recruiting trail. (https://virginiapreps.rivals.com/news/under-the-radar-midlothian-senior-kameron-olds)

2021 WR Jahee Blake picked up his eighth offer this week is expected to make a large impact at Brookville after transferring from Heritage for his senior season. (https://virginiapreps.rivals.com/news/jahee-blake-is-taking-it-to-a-higher-level)





Upcoming Camps and Combines

Recruit Nation will be hosting their Elite Showcase camp on Saturday, October 10th in Harrisonburg, VA.

InfiniT Football will be hosting an Elite Series Camp October 17th at River City Sportsplex.













