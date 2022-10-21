On Saturday, October 15, 2022, the Phoebus Phantoms put forth a dominating performance at Darling Stadium in blanking the Kecoughtan Warriors 62-0 to move to 7-0 overall. This marks the most shutouts through this point of a season for the Phantoms since 2010 when they were in the midst of a run of four straight state titles. The reigning Class 3 State Champions finished with 567 total yards with 21 first downs in their latest running clock rout. See our Game Updates here if you missed the details of the contest, plus below you can check out Video Interviews with Head Coach Jeremy Blunt as well as DB/WR Jordan Bass and RB Ty Taylor. A Full Photo Album can be seen on Flickr here.



Ty'Reon Taylor led a Phoebus ground attack that rolled up 421 yards rushing, which included his touchdown runs of 63, 53 and 15 yards (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Postgame Video - Phoebus DB/WR Jordan Bass + RB Ty Taylor:

Phoebus 2023 DB/WR Jordan Bass and RB Ty Taylor chat with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield following their 62-0 win over Kecoughtan at Darling Stadium in Hampton on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Bass, a Pittsburgh commit, had several bone-jarring tackles and a 54-yard run as well as 14-yard touchdown reception. Taylor had touchdown runs of 63, 53 and 15 yards on the day as the Phantoms rolled up 421 yards on the ground. With the win, Phoebus moved to 7-0 overall as they've won every game played on the field so far this season by a minimum of three touchdowns.



Postgame Video - Phoebus Coach Jeremy Blunt: