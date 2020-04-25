K'Von Wallace was the second Clemson player taken Saturday, as the veteran safety was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles as the 127th pick overall.

Wallace follows 2019 Butkus Award winner Isaiah Simmons, Tiger cornerback A.J. Terrell, wideout Tee Higgins, defensive back Tanner Muse and offensive lineman John Simpson who were taken earlier in the draft.

Simmons came off the board at No. 8 by way of the Arizona Cardinals. Terrell, an Atlanta (Ga.) native, will remain at home and play for the Atlanta Falcons who selected the former five-star with the 16th pick overall. Higgins, who is headed to the Cincinnati Bengals, became the first player off the board in the second round as the 33rd pick overall. The Las Vegas Raiders took Muse late Friday night with the 100th pick overall and Simpson on Saturday as the 109th overall pick.