Coach Phil Gross led the Amelia Raiders from 2002 to 2007 highlighted by a 2003 campaign that saw the Raiders finish 8-2 in the regular season and host their first ever playoff game. Following the 2007 season, Coach Gross left Amelia with a 19-42 mark. Now 16 years later Coach Gross is ready to take to the sidelines as a head coach, succeeding Coach Matt Hutchings at Midlothian. Obvious question being... where has Coach Gross been for the last 16 years?

Last 16 Years

For three seasons Coach Gross could be found on the sidelines of the Hanover Hawks program alongside Coach Josh Just. At Hanover, Gross coached QB's and what a quarterback room it was. Gross first year on the job he was working with Josh Wells who is now in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccs. A year later Sam Rogers and Andrew Knizner were in the room with him. Rogers of course now the Hawks head coach and Knizner now playing baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals. "I was blessed to be around quarterbacks who just flat out play. Working with Josh was so great... he is a phenomenal man and ran a great program, a tight ship. Looking back, I really needed this time for perspective following Amelia." Gross left for personal reasons before Rogers junior year. For a few years he was away from football but as his son grew and became interested in football, Gross found himself returning to the game. Gross coached a travel flag football team that played around the country and his role continued to grow within I9 football and I9 sports in general. Eventually he took over as I9 Sports as Director.here in Virginia. During this time, Gross coached some of the players who are about to come up through the Trojans program.

Gross came to Midlothiian as a coach and then got involved with the football team. His son played quarterback as a 9th grader on JV and in the stands was Gross, watching. Gross sought to get involved with the Trojans and talked to Matt Hutchings about joining the staff.

His Time In The 804

Coach Gross is a bit of a nomad when it comes to football having been around the region. Moving to the area from Johnson City, Tennessee as a sophomore; Gross played his sophomore season at Henrico at a time when Coach Billy Jarvis was the head coach and Rusty Curle & John Trott were both on staff. Of course Curle would go on to coach at JR Tucker & New Kent while Trott would coach at Henrico & Atlee. His parents were on the move again following his sophomore season and he found himself suiting up for the then Lee-Davis Confederates under Coach Mac McConnell. After high school Coach Gross went to Milligan in Tennessee but without sports, he was miserable. Gross had been recruited by Randolph-Macon previously and upon returning to the 804, Gross wound up at Randolph-Macon as both student and Yellow Jacket football player.

Second Chance