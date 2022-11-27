The Phoebus Phantoms (13-0) defeated the Lake Taylor Titans 42-16 to win their second straight Region 4A championship. Pittsburgh commit Jordan Bass was the star player scoring three touchdown and adding a key interception in the 2nd half. Quarterback Nolan James passed for 280 yards with four touchdown passes while adding 55 yards on the ground.

Phoebus got off to a slow start offensively with only eight total yards from scrimmage on their first three series to start the gsame. Lake Taylor's defensive front, led by University of Virginia commit Anthony Britton, dominated the line of scrimmage and pressured James to an 0-5 passing. The Phantom's found themselves in unfamiliar territory after Lake Taylor broke the scoreless tie with a fumble recovery for a touchdown by Jordan Dosminsac early in the 2nd quarter.

Fumble recovery for a touchdown by #59 Jordan Dosminsac

James finally received the time he needed to find Jordan Bass for a 70-yard touchdown reception to help Phoebus retake the lead 7-6. Phoebus went up 14-6 with 2:30 remaining on the clock after a scramble by James gave him enough time to connect with a wide open Ty’Reon Taylor for a 46-yard touchdown reception.

Bass added two more touchdowns in the 3rd quarter on a 27-yard touchdown reception and a screen pass that he took to the house for 84 yards. James completed his 3rd touchdown pass by connecting with Julio Carrecter who made a great grab on a deep pass. The Phantom's had scored 35 unanswered points to take a commanding 35-6 lead with 10:44 remaining in the game.



Bass all but sealed the game with an interception deep in the Phantom's territory. Phoebus then gifted Lake Taylor two points when the center snapped the ball out of the endzone for a safety. Lake Taylor forced Phoebus to keep their defensive starters in the game until the very end with a 4-play, 51-yard scoring drive. Junior quarterback Jamir Freeman connected with Jeremiah Gainly on a 33-yard touchdown reception and the Titans trailed 35-16 after the 2-point run. However, Nolan James put the game out-of-reach with a 33-yard run touchdown down the left sideline with four minutes remaining on the clock.

