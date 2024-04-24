Making the top six for Outten was South Carolina, Penn State, Tennessee, Maryland, Virginia Tech, and Syracuse. The Nittany Lions making the cut for the 6-foot-2, 195-pound wide receiver isn't a surprise as the Norcom standout has a Penn State official visit locked in for June 7.

Outten was last on campus in February for Penn State making a visit on February 3, he also made a game day visit last fall for the Nittany Lions' matchup against eventual national champions, the Michigan Wolverines.

According to MaxPreps, Outten totaled 665 all purpose yards as a junior across six games, appearing to miss several games while being banged up. He recorded 22 receptions for 480 yards and six touchdowns while also carrying the ball 11 times for 125 yards and an additional pair of touchdowns. He also had 60 punt return yards on the season.