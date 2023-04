The first departure of the second transfer portal window is in for Penn State. Offensive lineman Jimmy Christ announced his intentions on Sunday to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

Over his first three seasons with the Nittany Lions, Christ appeared in 11 games in mostly a special teams role but also saw time on the offensive line as a reserve. He was an Academic All-Big Ten selection in each of the last two years as well. The three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class committed to the Nittany Lions over 30+ other programs.