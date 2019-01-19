Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-19 09:51:48 -0600') }} football Edit

Payoute has a big day at the International Bowl

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech signee Jaden Payoute wasn't able to show out earlier this month at the All-American Bowl. He made up for it last night at the International Bowl.

Team USA dominated their Mexican opposition, 50-0 with a running clock throughout the second half. Payoute was able to make his impact before the halfway break, however, notching three touchdowns and another long reception - and seeing a rushing score wiped out by penalty.

The screens

Hhss56bfv4lfmvbmvahl
ESPN - Tim Sullivan
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}