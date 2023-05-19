After nine seasons at the helm of the Western Branch Bruins in Chesapeake, Paul Hall has decided to step down.

Hall confirmed the news to VirginiaPreps.com, citing that the time was right and eager for a break to re-charge the batteries.

Like many coaches in the past few years, the global pandemic provided him time for reflection to assess where he is in his career, a lengthy and successful one. Also, one that may not be over when it comes to coaching.

“Mostly, it was COVID-19 more than anything. Don’t get met wrong, that was an extremely terrible time for us all and I hate to cite that as a reason. But that time being off and away, not being in the weight room and really concentrate on things with your players, it really gave me a new perspective. In some ways, I enjoyed the time away and off, so when it came back to coaching the grind really hit me,” Hall commented.

“If you want to be successful, you pretty much need to go six days a week during the season, and then in the off-season put in at least three or four days during the week. These past two years really drained me.”

Hall had been a Head Coach before he got to Western Branch, compiling a record of 59-48 in five seasons at Windsor, winning the 1999 Tri-Rivers District Tournament Championship and a runner-up in the Tri-Rivers District the next season in 2000. From there, he was the top lieutenant to Nansemond River sideline boss Ed Young for a decade as the Warriors boasted one of the top winning percentages in the state with a 198-59 overall record (.770).

Young achieved his 50th career victory this past season in fact. So it was natural when Hall left after serving as a varsity assistant and Head J.V. Coach with the Warriors that he instilled many of the same principles and philosophies in his program at Western Branch.

“We mirrored a lot of things from Ed and Nansemond River. There were a lot more similarities than differences for sure,” acknowledged Hall, who went 136-68 in his nine seasons at Western Branch, three of which culminated in State Tournament Final Four trips.

Before Hall’s arrival, Western Branch had not tasted the State Playoffs. They not only achieved that feat three times under his direction, but also went on to notch four straight 20+ win seasons.

Following up being named Southeastern District Coach of the Year in 2019-20, his Bruins captured the Chesapeake City League title with a perfect 8-0 mark during the abbreviated spring campaign in 2020-21 after their school division was among several in the state that did not participate during the VHSL’s winter season because of health and safety concerns.



