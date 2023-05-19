Paul Hall Halts Tenure as Western Branch Hoops Coach
After nine seasons at the helm of the Western Branch Bruins in Chesapeake, Paul Hall has decided to step down.
Hall confirmed the news to VirginiaPreps.com, citing that the time was right and eager for a break to re-charge the batteries.
Like many coaches in the past few years, the global pandemic provided him time for reflection to assess where he is in his career, a lengthy and successful one. Also, one that may not be over when it comes to coaching.
“Mostly, it was COVID-19 more than anything. Don’t get met wrong, that was an extremely terrible time for us all and I hate to cite that as a reason. But that time being off and away, not being in the weight room and really concentrate on things with your players, it really gave me a new perspective. In some ways, I enjoyed the time away and off, so when it came back to coaching the grind really hit me,” Hall commented.
“If you want to be successful, you pretty much need to go six days a week during the season, and then in the off-season put in at least three or four days during the week. These past two years really drained me.”
Hall had been a Head Coach before he got to Western Branch, compiling a record of 59-48 in five seasons at Windsor, winning the 1999 Tri-Rivers District Tournament Championship and a runner-up in the Tri-Rivers District the next season in 2000. From there, he was the top lieutenant to Nansemond River sideline boss Ed Young for a decade as the Warriors boasted one of the top winning percentages in the state with a 198-59 overall record (.770).
Young achieved his 50th career victory this past season in fact. So it was natural when Hall left after serving as a varsity assistant and Head J.V. Coach with the Warriors that he instilled many of the same principles and philosophies in his program at Western Branch.
“We mirrored a lot of things from Ed and Nansemond River. There were a lot more similarities than differences for sure,” acknowledged Hall, who went 136-68 in his nine seasons at Western Branch, three of which culminated in State Tournament Final Four trips.
Before Hall’s arrival, Western Branch had not tasted the State Playoffs. They not only achieved that feat three times under his direction, but also went on to notch four straight 20+ win seasons.
Following up being named Southeastern District Coach of the Year in 2019-20, his Bruins captured the Chesapeake City League title with a perfect 8-0 mark during the abbreviated spring campaign in 2020-21 after their school division was among several in the state that did not participate during the VHSL’s winter season because of health and safety concerns.
“We felt like we really had a chance to compete for a title with Cam Edmonds, Bobby Johnson and Efrem Johnson in what would’ve been Cam and Bobby’s senior year and Efrem’s junior year. We were coming off a loss in the State Tournament to Centreville in a game we could’ve very well won. The next year we were supposed to have all those guys back. That’s when the pandemic hit and halted things. Efrem left, C.J. McPherson left and ended up at Catholic. That might’ve been our best chance to compete for a state title,” Hall said in looking back.
“Fast forwarding to the past couple years, we’ve had talent, but it has been so hard getting the culture back we lost over that COVID period, getting them to buy in like past teams did. Efrem, Cam and Bobby all could’ve averaged over 20 points per game, but they were willing to sacrifice individually for the greater of the team. Some kids think you have to shoot 40 times a game and average close to 40 per game to make All-State, but you don’t. Kendall Bynum didn’t even put up 15 points per game and was First Team All-State. Getting these guys to understand playing together is more important than having stats. So it frustrated me a great deal.”
While winning hardware and sending players off to the next level certainly brings joy to Hall, what he will remember perhaps as fondly is the relationships that were cultivated, particularly with the assistants that one day may get the opportunity to move into the lead chair themselves.
“The biggest thing was being able to keep my staff together. We’ve had some quality people with Charles Thomas, Tracy Vinson, Eric Black and Herman Dixon, then later on added some younger guys in Shane Baronner, who played for me at Western Branch, and Brandon Newsome, who played for me at Nansemond River. I’ll probably cherish the times with them the most because we had a lot of fun,” Hall noted.
“We had the type of relationship where they weren’t afraid to challenge me on some things and could go back and forth. We related to one another, joked with one another. Hopefully, Charles Thomas will get strong consideration and he’s been an assistant for 13 years and has been with me from the start.”
Hall will remain a government teacher at Western Branch and does not plan to completely abandon the sport, still intent on watching film, scouting games from time to time when asked and following the basketball scene to stay in the loop. It remains to be seen if he ever returns as a Head Coach, though.
“I can’t retire from [teaching] and I have to keep teaching for a while to get my required number of years in before retirement. If someone was to come to me tomorrow and said I heard you’re no longer coaching at Western Branch, would you come here? I’d tell them no,” Hall indicated.
“For me to come back, it would have to be the perfect situation. Now, a couple years down the road, maybe even after I retire from teaching, would I consider returning to coaching? That is something I would definitely consider.”
