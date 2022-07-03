 VirginiaPreps - Paul Billups names final three before decision date
Paul Billups names final three before decision date

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech will find out its fate with Chesapeake (Va.) Western Branch receiver Paul Billups Aug. 24. The Hokies know they'll at least have a hat on the table.

The 6-2, 186-pounder has named his finalists, with VT still in the running.

{{ article.author_name }}