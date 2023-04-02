In a battle of the Cats, the Patrick County Cougars defeated the home-standing Radford Bobcats 7-0.

Patrick County got a superb pitching performance from Virginia Tech baseball commit Tucker Swails. Swails went five innings, scattered just three hits, and struck out 14. He helped himself at the plate going 2 for 4 and knocking in a run.

The big hit of the game occurred at the top of the second as Toby Perkins smashed a three-run homer over the left field fence, some 330 feet away. That homer made it 4-0 and it was more than enough for Swails.



Radford (1-3) got two hits from Joey Raccuia. Tanner Lester had a single and the other hit for them was by Evan Woinski. The Bobcats only had one runner reach second base in the game as their batters struck out 17 times



"It's hard to win when you don't put the ball in play," said Radford Head Coach Drew Cox. "Swails pitched a heck of a game for Patrick County. I thought Mason Murphy pitched OK for us. He gave up that big three-run homer, but we just couldn't put the ball in play."



The Cougars scored one run in the first and four in the second. They would tack on additional runs in the fifth and seventh innings.



The game was played on a sunny, but very windy afternoon in Radford - Thursday, March 23, 2023. As for the re-match, that is scheduled for Thursday, May 4th at Patrick County.





