SALEM -- OK, there are awards in Patrick County High School's trophy case rightly marking several crowning achievements in Student Angler Federation fishing tournaments.

After all, those bass are slippery and often quite wily adversaries.

But for 54 sports seasons something else proved more elusive:

A VHSL State Championship.

Then it happened Saturday. Patrick County finally landed the big one.

Casting off to a big early lead, the Cougars netted the long-awaited catch with a 7-3 victory over Poquoson to claim the Class 2 baseball title at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

The Cougars (23-5) opened a 5-0 lead after two innings and were never threatened. Not only was it the Stuart school's first state title in any sport, Patrick County athletics programs had never previously been in a Championship game.

With a five-decade wait, another hour or so in the middle and late innings Saturday hardly required extra patience, but to Patrick County head coach Tal Swails, the game lasted an eternity.

"I'm pretty sure this game took seven hours," Swails said.

Patrick County's moment froze in time when relief pitcher Stu Callahan rifled a third strike past Poquoson's Tyler Martin for the final out. Catcher Martin Sawyers secured the ball in his mitt, and the green-shirted Cougars piled atop each other on the mound.

"It's just a great day," Swails said. "It's a great day to be a Cougar. Patrick County has never been to a state final in any team sport. To win one is just a blessing."

There were plenty of Patrick County heroes.

Leadoff man Jai Penn had two hits and scored three runs. Sawyers went 2 for 3 and scored twice. Noah Jessup added a pair of hits. Starting pitcher Tucker Swails limited Poquoson to two runs in 5 2/3 innings.

But the game belonged to Callahan, who went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and finished the game on the mound with 1 2/3 innings of relief.

Give him the key to the city. Put the junior right-hander's name on a sign on the outskirts of town.

Why not? Patrick County's big day would have to be led by a kid named Stuart.

"He's one of those guys, he's an absolute freak of an athlete," Coach Swails said. "He does everything really, really well. His confidence has just been soaring."

Penn got Patrick County started by drawing a leadoff walk from Poquoson starter Mason Deas. Sawyers followed with an RBI double, and Callahan ripped another two-bagger for a 2-0 lead.

Swails followed with a ground ball that Deas fielded but threw wide to the plate, allowing Callahan to score for a a 3-0 before a single Patrick County batter had been retired.



