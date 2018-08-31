Facing Massaponax’s triple-option offense is a lot like a trip to the DMV—you know it’s going to be agonizing, but there’s just no way to cushion the blow once you’re in the moment.

Friday night, visiting Woodgrove felt that agony in a lightning-shortened 27-6 loss to the Panthers.

The Class 4 Wolverines had to be feeling good after they held their hosts to a three-and-out on the opening drive of the game, then scored a touchdown on their ensuing drive on a 39-yard pass from Price Williams to Cameron Beebe to take an early 6-0 lead.

Unfortunately for them, it was all downhill from there.

Massaponax immediately answered Woodgrove’s touchdown drive with one of its own, going 62 yards in seven plays to tie the game at 6-all at the 3:26 mark of the first quarter. Quarterback Evan Schickel capped the drive with a 22-yard scoring pass to 6-foot-3 target Luke Morley.

After the teams traded punts on the next three possessions, the Panthers clawed out a six-play, 50-yard march to take the lead for good at 13-6 with 8:15 remaining in the first half. Schickel was the culprit once again, racing off left tackle on a fourth-and-two play for a 22-yard touchdown.

Following another Woodgrove punt, Massaponax went 65 yards on its next drive, taking a 20-7 advantage on Jacob Romero’s two-yard run. Elijah Christopher’s 61-yard scamper on the previous play set up the score.

On the ensuing Woodgrove possession, a partially blocked punt gave the Panthers the ball at the Wolverines’ 26-yard-line. Three plays later, Christopher went 20 yards down the middle, making it 27-6 with 48 seconds left in the first half.

At that point, lightning on the horizon forced the officiating crew to suspend the game. The lightning continued for the next hour, resulting in both teams agreeing to call the game final.

Massaponax (2-0), which racked up 365 yards rushing in a season-opening 47-8 rout at Chancellor last week, finished with 235 yards on the ground in half the amount of time on Friday night. Schickel—who had 121 yards and three touchdowns in the opener—went for 70 yards and a score on nine carries this time out. Christopher’s 81 yards and a touchdown on only two touches led the Panthers, while bruising fullback Josh Hale added nine carries and 55 yards of his own.

Class 5 Massaponax plays another Class 4 opponent next week when it visits Hanover. Meanwhile, Woodgrove (1-1) will visit another tough Class 5 squad when it takes on Broad Run.