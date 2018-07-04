Oscar Smith's Tucker Makes College Call
Morgan State University’s football program has been looking to beef up recruiting, particularly when it comes to their efforts in the talent-rich Tidewater area.
Earlier this year, the Bears signed Dauvieh Bradshaw, a standout wide receiver and defensive back from First Colonial High School in Virginia Beach who also excelled in track and basketball. From the Class of 2019, they’ve already secured a couple of commitments from the Hampton Roads area; the first being Indian River linebacker Charles Dixon, followed just a couple days later by Oscar Smith’s T.J. Tucker.
“The energy and vibe there was contagious. The staff there made me feel a part of the family and I felt like now was the right time because I know Morgan State is where I want to be for the next few years,” Tucker told VirginiaPreps.com.
“What they loved most about my game is my versatility and physicality. I feel like I bring a hard-nosed, gritty style to their program along with a hard-working attitude on an everyday basis.”
Listed at 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, Tucker was recruited by Morgan State to play a hybrid safety/outside linebacker position, perhaps most integral to their defense in nickel packages. Others that expressed heavy interest include Christopher Newport, Howard, Norfolk State and North Carolina Central.
“He was really happy. It’s where he wanted to go all along. He had talked about committing to them for the last couple of weeks and it really just was a matter of time,” remarked Tigers Head Football Coach Scott Johnson.
“He’s really versatile. Last year, he played outside linebacker and we’re going to put him at inside linebacker unless a couple of these young kids can allow us to move him back outside. But he’s pretty flexible and can play at a couple of different spots in their defense. It’s a really good fit because he has really good football instincts and reads offenses well, so Morgan State is getting a quality football player.”
Holding a 2.95 GPA in the classroom, Tucker is one of the main returnees on an Oscar Smith defense that last season pitched six shutouts – most in all of Tidewater – and limited foes to 10.6 points per game. His ability to make plays, and even more importantly his leadership, will be crucial with All-State performers such as Kyle Thomas and Keshon Artis (Virginia Tech) moving on to the next level.
“We expect a lot from our linebackers and he’s not going to disappoint,” Johnson added. “You know what you’re going to get with him; a hard-nosed kid who’s going to play every down and give his best effort on every play.”
At Morgan State, Tucker plans to major in psychology. But before he gets there, he hopes to check off one more thing on his bucket list and that is get a State Championship ring. Each of the previous three seasons, Oscar Smith fell to Westfield in the State Championship, including in triple-overtime in 2015 and double-overtime his sophomore year.
“My goals this season are to be a leader for the underclassmen, lead my team and win the State Championship,” declared Tucker.