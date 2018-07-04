Morgan State University’s football program has been looking to beef up recruiting, particularly when it comes to their efforts in the talent-rich Tidewater area.

Earlier this year, the Bears signed Dauvieh Bradshaw, a standout wide receiver and defensive back from First Colonial High School in Virginia Beach who also excelled in track and basketball. From the Class of 2019, they’ve already secured a couple of commitments from the Hampton Roads area; the first being Indian River linebacker Charles Dixon, followed just a couple days later by Oscar Smith’s T.J. Tucker.

“The energy and vibe there was contagious. The staff there made me feel a part of the family and I felt like now was the right time because I know Morgan State is where I want to be for the next few years,” Tucker told VirginiaPreps.com.

“What they loved most about my game is my versatility and physicality. I feel like I bring a hard-nosed, gritty style to their program along with a hard-working attitude on an everyday basis.”

Listed at 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, Tucker was recruited by Morgan State to play a hybrid safety/outside linebacker position, perhaps most integral to their defense in nickel packages. Others that expressed heavy interest include Christopher Newport, Howard, Norfolk State and North Carolina Central.

“He was really happy. It’s where he wanted to go all along. He had talked about committing to them for the last couple of weeks and it really just was a matter of time,” remarked Tigers Head Football Coach Scott Johnson.



