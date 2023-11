On Episode 12 of On the Hash with Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield reviews what transpired in Round 2 of the 2023 VHSL Football Playoffs, including a look at the final Hat's Hits of the season.

We play back interviews with Poquoson Coach Elliott Duty following their second round win over King William as well as Lafayette Coach Andy Linn and Rams senior RB Nazeer Wolmart after their victory over Lake Taylor in the regional semis.

Matt then goes through his Round 3 playoff picks across the state for all 24 regional title games across the state on this Thanksgiving weekend.





It's Hatfield on the Hash! | Follow the Show on X @757SportsTalk | Log on to VBSportsplex.com and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @VirginiaBeachSportsplex | Got a question or inquiry? Interested in becoming a sponsor for the show? Drop us an e-mail at hatfieldsports@gmail.com