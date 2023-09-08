Check out Matthew Hatfield's Weekly Virginia High School Football Preview Show in the '757' entitled - 'On the Hash with Hatfield' as we go through the top games, teams and storylines across Hampton Roads and beyond.

On this week's show - Matt chats with Atlantic Shores Head Football Coach Wayne Lance before their home opener at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex on Friday, September 8th, against Norfolk Christian.

We also go through key matchups, such as Highland Springs at Maury, Western Branch at King's Fork, Bayside at Cox, Lake Taylor at Hopewell, Norcom at Norview and much more.

