Matthew Hatfield previews the area High School Football action in Hampton Roads, including going through his 'Hat's Hits' from last week, catching up with Maury RB Leon 'Fatman' Clark after his team's big win over Highland Springs and much more.

Tabb Head Football Coach John Byron joins the show to discuss the rivalry showdown with York coming up on Friday night at Bailey Field.

In our final segment, Manor Head Football Coach Tony Newbold joins us after his first win over Lakeland on Monday night, plus a look at some of the key games and we highlight our first Chicho's Player of the Week recipient.





