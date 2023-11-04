Will Garlick has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2006. Will served 20 years in the US Air Force and received his Masters degree from Florida Institute of Technology. Email williamgarlick@yahoo.com
Nansemond Suffolk 54 St Anne's-Belfield 47
Nansemond Suffolk Academy and St Anne's-Belfield both needed a win for a chance to get a seeded in the VISAA playoffs. The two teams played like there was no tomorrow with Nansemond-Suffolk Academy finally by a final count of 54-47. The game wasn’t decided until the final seconds when the home Saints ran out the clock.
The contest featured scoring by almost every way possible and very little defense in the 1st half. Nansemond-Suffolk senior Preston Groves returned a pick six 101 yards for a touchdown in the 1st quarter but that was followed immediately by a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Max Taylor. The score was 27-20 after the 1st quarter and Nansemond Suffolk maintained a 40-27 lead at halftime.
STAB scored a field goal and touchdown pass on its 1st two possessions of the 3rd quarter but NSA answered 12 seconds later on a 51-yard run by Caden Bradford with 3:04 to go in the 3rd quarter. Bradford would total over 145 yards rushing on the night.
A STAB turnover a minute later led to a 55 yard touchdown pass from Napoleon Ellison to Jackson Runyun to give the home team a 54-37 lead heading to the 4th quarter.
STAB made it interesting with a 10-yard touchdown run from quarterback Peyton Booth and a 2nd field goal from Tim Hamann made the score 54-47 with three minutes remaining. They had a chance to tie or win after recovering the onside kick after the field goal and they had reached the NSA 9-yard line before being stopped on downs.
Ellison finished the game completing 12 of 23 passes for 222 yards for NSA. Both STAB quarterbacks threw for over 180 yards passing.