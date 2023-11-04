Nansemond Suffolk Academy and St Anne's-Belfield both needed a win for a chance to get a seeded in the VISAA playoffs. The two teams played like there was no tomorrow with Nansemond-Suffolk Academy finally by a final count of 54-47. The game wasn’t decided until the final seconds when the home Saints ran out the clock.

The contest featured scoring by almost every way possible and very little defense in the 1st half. Nansemond-Suffolk senior Preston Groves returned a pick six 101 yards for a touchdown in the 1st quarter but that was followed immediately by a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Max Taylor. The score was 27-20 after the 1st quarter and Nansemond Suffolk maintained a 40-27 lead at halftime.







